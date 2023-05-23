ZEDXION (USDZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.20 Billion

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0% lower against the dollar. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and $2.21 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

