Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) to Issue $0.47 Dividend

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4707 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

Shares of Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

About Zijin Mining Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.