Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) to Issue $0.47 Dividend

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4707 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Zijin Mining Group Price Performance
Shares of Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.
About Zijin Mining Group
