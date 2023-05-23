Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association comprises 2.0% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after acquiring an additional 947,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,835,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,408,000 after acquiring an additional 577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,422. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

