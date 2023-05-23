Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Decreased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

