Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADVM opened at $0.92 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,898 shares of company stock valued at $48,280. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

