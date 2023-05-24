Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $312,436.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,719. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 86,522 shares of company stock worth $1,401,091. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $7,452,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.