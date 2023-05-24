American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of AMS opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.75.
About American Shared Hospital Services
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.