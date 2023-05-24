Analysts Set Expectations for Genelux Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Genelux in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Genelux alerts:

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Genelux Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $24.20 on Monday. Genelux has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

About Genelux

(Get Rating)

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.