Analysts Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Target Price at $295.50

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Stock Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. Sika has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

About Sika

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.