Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) PT at GBX 1,870

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,870 ($23.26).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.25) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,809 ($22.50) per share, with a total value of £45,225 ($56,250.00). In related news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($23.63) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,815.92). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,809 ($22.50) per share, with a total value of £45,225 ($56,250.00). Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,725 ($21.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,799.92. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,072 ($25.77).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 19.30 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,024.39%.

About The Weir Group

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.