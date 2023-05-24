ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $838.84 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.