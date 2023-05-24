Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.60 Per Share

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

Shares of APTD stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 360.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 360.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The firm has a market cap of £185.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,252.00 and a beta of 0.42. Aptitude Software Group has a 52-week low of GBX 311 ($3.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 431.13 ($5.36).

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptitude Software Group

In other news, insider Jeremy Suddards sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £3,298.68 ($4,102.84). In related news, insider Jeremy Suddards sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.44), for a total value of £3,298.68 ($4,102.84). Also, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £394.45 ($490.61). 11.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.65) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

