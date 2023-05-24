Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.63.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 889,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 29,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.