Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $162.71 Million

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Astrafer token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003882 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Astrafer has a market cap of $162.71 million and $6,120.26 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Astrafer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.05204506 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $12,182.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astrafer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astrafer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astrafer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astrafer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.