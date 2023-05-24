Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) versus 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Head to Head Analysis

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avalon GloboCare and 1847, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of 1847 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -992.68% -516.69% -80.45% 1847 -15.64% -453.02% -16.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and 1847’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.20 million 16.59 -$11.93 million ($1.30) -1.51 1847 $48.93 million 0.04 -$10.16 million N/A N/A

1847 has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare.

Summary

1847 beats Avalon GloboCare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immune effector cell therapy and laboratory services. It operates through the Real Property Operating and Medical Related Consulting Services segments. The Real Property Operating segment includes property management fees, property insurance, real estate taxes, depreciation, repairs and maintenance fees, utilities and other expenses related to rental properties. The Medical Related Consulting segment relates to labor and related benefits, travel expenses, and related to consulting services. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About 1847

(Get Rating)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.