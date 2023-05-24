Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $31,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 42.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ryder System by 6.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.27. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

