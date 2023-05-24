Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $30,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $218.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

