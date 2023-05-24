Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Azelis Group Price Performance
Azelis Group stock opened at C$24.60 on Monday. Azelis Group has a one year low of C$24.60 and a one year high of C$24.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.72.
About Azelis Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azelis Group (AZLGF)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.