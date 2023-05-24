Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4012 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BPHLY opened at C$39.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.03. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52-week low of C$26.56 and a 52-week high of C$39.68.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
