Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

