Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DexCom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after buying an additional 119,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DexCom by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,777,000 after buying an additional 717,251 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $161,080,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.
DexCom Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of DXCM opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About DexCom
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
