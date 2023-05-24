Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.86 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,066 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after acquiring an additional 371,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $5,822,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,460,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,807 shares of company stock valued at $76,555,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $205.76 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $219.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

