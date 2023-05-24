Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 949.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.72.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.