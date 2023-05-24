Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 5,844 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,586.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

