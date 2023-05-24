Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 20,358 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

