Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 233 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.93. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

