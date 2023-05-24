Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 323 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $196.64 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.59.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

