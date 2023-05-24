Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $370.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.78 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%.

BZUN opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Baozun by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 85,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Baozun by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 487.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

