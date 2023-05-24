Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading Up 68.3%

Shares of Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) rose 68.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 2,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Bionik Laboratories Stock Up 68.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Bionik Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

