BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of BJ opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.94.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

