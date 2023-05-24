BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 328,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

