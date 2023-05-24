BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 630.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 630.75 ($7.85).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.21) to GBX 605 ($7.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 650 ($8.08) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 551 ($6.85) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.34) to GBX 560 ($6.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £319.20 ($397.01). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 68 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 557 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £378.76 ($471.09). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($397.01). Insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $101,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LON:BP opened at GBX 488.30 ($6.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 359.20 ($4.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 509.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 502.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,926.61%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

