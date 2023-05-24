BPER Banca SpA (BPXXY) to Distribute Dividend of $0.17 on May 22nd

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1724 per share on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
BPER Banca Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BPER Banca from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
About BPER Banca
BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.
