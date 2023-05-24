Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.20

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Britvic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 917 ($11.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,722.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.68) and a one year high of GBX 950 ($11.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 901.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 831.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.44) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

