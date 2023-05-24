Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Target Price at $6.49

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.49.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. B. Riley cut their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at AXT
In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AXT Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of AXTI opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. AXT has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
