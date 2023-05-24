Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Target Price at $6.49

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. B. Riley cut their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AXT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AXT by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AXT by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. AXT has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

