Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $428.04

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $428.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 2.7 %

HUBS opened at $481.18 on Friday. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $497.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -164.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.