Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares rose 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 4,068,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,909,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CANO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.28. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $680.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.