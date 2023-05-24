Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cardiff Property Stock Performance

Shares of CDFF stock opened at GBX 2,430 ($30.22) on Wednesday. Cardiff Property has a 52 week low of GBX 2,200 ($27.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,700 ($33.58). The company has a market capitalization of £25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,372.88 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,367.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,396.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 12.13.

Cardiff Property Company Profile

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

