Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cardiff Property Stock Performance
Shares of CDFF stock opened at GBX 2,430 ($30.22) on Wednesday. Cardiff Property has a 52 week low of GBX 2,200 ($27.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,700 ($33.58). The company has a market capitalization of £25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,372.88 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,367.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,396.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 12.13.
Cardiff Property Company Profile
