Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Cardio Diagnostics Stock Down 9.8 %
Cardio Diagnostics stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $10.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDIO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
