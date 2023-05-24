Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $35.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.
Catalent Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE CTLT opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 293.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 549.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after buying an additional 1,109,802 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 104,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
