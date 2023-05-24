Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $35.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 293.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 549.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after buying an additional 1,109,802 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 104,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.