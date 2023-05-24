Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.
CLBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Cellebrite DI Price Performance
Shares of CLBT stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.