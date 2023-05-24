Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

CLBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

