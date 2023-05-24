Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.11.

Chemours Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CC opened at $29.00 on Friday. Chemours has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 11.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 110,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 39.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

