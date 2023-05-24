Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

CVR opened at $24.93 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

