Costco Wholesale (COST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $484.87 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $424.35 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 911,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,432,000 after buying an additional 107,250 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

