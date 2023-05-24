Critical Contrast: Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) vs. Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY)

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spok and Partner Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok $134.53 million 2.01 $21.86 million $1.61 8.42 Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.80 $37.00 million $0.36 12.94

Partner Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Spok. Spok is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partner Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

45.3% of Spok shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Spok shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Spok has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spok and Partner Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok 0 0 1 0 3.00 Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spok presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. Given Spok’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spok is more favorable than Partner Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Spok and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok 24.04% 6.89% 4.80% Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05%

Summary

Spok beats Partner Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

