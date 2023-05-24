Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.07. 284,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 754,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,739,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,172,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,504,000 after buying an additional 292,507 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Stories

