Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Down 3.1%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. 221,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 764,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

