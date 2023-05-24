DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Cap Reaches $12.20 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $743,355.43 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 83% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

