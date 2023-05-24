Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

Several research firms have commented on DK. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,471,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Delek US by 646.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 783,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

