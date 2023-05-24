Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.35 Per Share

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
DORE stock opened at GBX 105.97 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.59 million and a P/E ratio of 514.12. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 119.72 ($1.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.49.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
