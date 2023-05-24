Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.35 Per Share

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

DORE stock opened at GBX 105.97 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.59 million and a P/E ratio of 514.12. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 119.72 ($1.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.49.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.